Katrina Kaif Rings In Brother Sebastien's Birthday With Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh And Sunny Kaushal; Photos

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, tend to maintain a private personal life. However, they occasionally share glimpses of special moments with their fans. Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, is celebrating his birthday. today and to mark the day, Katrina posted a heartwarming picture from the birthday celebration on Instagram. The photo captures not only her, Sebastien, and Vicky Kaushal, but also Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, among others.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to send across birthday wishes to her brother. She shared a photo from the celebration and captioned it with a simple and heartfelt “Happy Birthday Seb." In the group picture, Sebastien takes the central spot, flanked by Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on either side. Standing behind them is Katrina, accompanied by her sister Isabelle and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Katrina looks stunning in a white dress, while Vicky also sports a white shirt, twinning with her. Sharvari looks pretty in a denim corset top and jeans, striking a pose behind Sunny.

The photo also includes Katrina’s friends Karishma Kohli and Angira Dhar. The venue was decked with with birthday staple - balloons. Have a look at the picture below!

Vicky Kaushal has a strong bond with Katrina Kaif’s siblings. On Katrina’s birthday, Vicky and Sebastien were spotted spending time together and capturing some moments on a cruise. Sebastien shared the photos on his Instagram with the caption, “Act casual… but make it superhero."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is releasing on December 15. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Reports of actors exiting the project also made their way but nothing has been confirmed.