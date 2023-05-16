Katrina Kaif Sends Vicky Kaushal Birthday Love, Shah Rukh Khan Opts Out of Don 3?

Katrina Kaif tied the sacred knot with Vicky Kaushal back in 2021. She recently shared a romantic post on the occasion of her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. The actress, who made fans wait the whole day, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared two unseen photos with the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star along with a heartwarming note.

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to leave Don 3, a new report claims. Fans have been waiting for 12 years for Farhan Akhtar to announce SRK-led Don 3. However, a new report has now claimed that Shah Rukh is detaching himself from the franchise and Farhan is looking out for a new actor to reboot the series. The new update comes shortly after it was reported that Farhan is almost done writing the Don 3 script.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the engagement of Sharwanand and Rakshita, the passing months brought a noticeable absence of updates regarding their wedding plans. This information vacuum gave rise to reports suggesting that the marriage between the couple had been called off. In response to the escalating rumours, Sharwanand’s team has come forward to address the matter and provide clarity.

Shekhar Suman opened up about his son Adhyayan Suman’s relationship with Kangana Ranaut and claimed he never spoke to the Queen actress when they were dating. For the unversed, Adhyayan and Kangana back in 2008. The now-ex-couple was shooting for their film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. They had an ugly break up with Shekhar taking numerous digs at Kangana at the time.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended her first Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. The Gangubai Kathiawadi made her way to Seoul on Tuesday to attend the Gucci Cruise 2024 event but more than her attendance, her handbag became the talk of the town. In photos going viral, Alia was seen carrying a transparent handbag at the event. The bag is a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag. A few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was absolutely nothing in the bag.

