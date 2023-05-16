Katrina Kaif Sends Vicky Kaushal 'Dher Saara Pyaar' On Birthday, Breaks Into Romantic Dance With Him

Katrina Kaif shared a romantic post on the occaison of her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal’s birthday. The actress, who made fans wait the whole day, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening and shared two unseen photos with the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star along with a heartwarming note.

In the first photo, Katrina and Vicky appeared to be waltzing through their house. A black and white photo, Vicky had Katrina in his arms while the couple shared a contagious smile. In the second, the couple posed for a selfie. In the photos, Katrina looked breathtaking in a white gown while Vicky looked handsome in a casual fit. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “A little dance , dher saara pyaar ….Happiest birthday my ."

The photos received much love from fans. Several fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love. “Adorable you guys ❤️ Stay Blessed," a fan wrote. “MY EYES ARE BLESSED," added another. “Perfect example of Rab ne bana di jodi," a third fan wrote. “Ek aisa Bollywood moment toh mai bhi deserve karti hoon," a fourth fan wrote.

Vicky turned 35 today, May 16. The actor began his birthday celebrations early, with a cake arranged for him on Monday, May 15, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor was seen cutting the cake with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and other co-stars from the film.

Speaking about the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.