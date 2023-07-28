Katrina Kaif To Nargis Fakhri, Foreigners Who Left Their Mark In Bollywood

Hindi cinema, widely known for its vibrant storytelling and mesmerizing performances, has always been an industry open to talent from across the globe. Over the years, several actresses from different corners of the world have made their mark in the Indian film industry, winning the hearts of millions with their charisma and acting prowess. Let’s take a closer look at five international actresses who achieved stardom in Bollywood:

Katrina Kaif: Hailing from Britain, Katrina Turqotte, popularly known as Katrina Kaif, is undoubtedly one of the highest-earning actresses in Hindi cinema. Despite her Kashmiri lineage from her father’s side, Katrina had never visited India until she stepped into the spotlight with her debut film Boom. Her impressive performances and charming persona have made her a favourite among audiences. Fans eagerly await her upcoming project, Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. A career spanning over two decades, she is married to Bollywood actor, Vicky Kaushal.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Born to a Sri Lankan father and a mother of Malaysian descent, Jacqueline Fernandez represented Sri Lanka on a global platform after winning the title of Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin, starring alongside Ritesh Deshmukh. Known for her work in movies like Race 2, Kick, Housefull 2, and others, Jacqueline’s popularity continues to soar.

Nora Fatehi: The reigning dancing sensation in India, Nora Fatehi, hails from Canada, with roots tracing back to Morocco. Her impressive dancing skills have captivated the hearts of many, and she has graced the silver screen with appearances in films like “Street Dancer 3D" and “Batla House." Nora has also showcased her judging prowess in various dancing reality shows, solidifying her position as a multi-talented artist.

Sunny Leone: Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra to Sikh Punjabi parents in Canada, Sunny Leone initially gained fame in the adult film industry before transitioning to Bollywood. Her journey began with an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss Season 5, where filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recognized her potential and offered her the lead role in her daughter Pooja Bhatt’s directorial venture Jism 2 (2012). Since then, Sunny Leone has never looked back, garnering a massive fan following in Bollywood.

Nargis Fakhri: An American-born actress, Nargis Fakhri, earned fame with her stellar performance opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar. Her talent and beauty captivated audiences, leading her to feature in films like Main Tera Hero, 5 Weddings, and Madras Cafe. Nargis even ventured into Hollywood, making her debut with Spy, alongside renowned stars Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham.