Katrina Kaif to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Kabir Khan’s actioner? Details Inside

Kartik Aaryan, currently in high demand for his acting skills, has already proven his talent in hit movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is now set to star in an upcoming untitled project directed by Kabir Khan, with filming scheduled to begin in October. Rumours suggest that Katrina Kaif is being considered for the lead role in the film. According to reports, Kartik is expected to play an action hero in the Kabir Khan-directed project, which is currently in progress. The production team is looking for a co-star who hasn’t worked with Kartik before, ruling out Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

A source close to the development disclosed, “Kartik hasn’t done an out-and-out actioner yet," a source stated. Kabir and he have settled on a fantastic action-romance plot, which is currently under progress."

Kartik Aaryan, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, faced box office disappointment. The film was the official Hindi adaptation of the superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun, and was released in 2020. Additionally, he was seen in a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, that featured Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

He recently finished filming for Satyaprem Ki Katha, which stars Kiara Advani and took to his Instagram to write, “Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty… SatyaPrem will miss Katha." Check out the post here:

Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif’s first film post-marriage, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter,

didn’t receive positive reviews from audiences. She is now preparing to star in the highly anticipated Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.The film is the third installment in the successful Tiger franchise. She has been signed on for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here