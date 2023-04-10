VIRAL! Katrina Kaif Upsets Tiger 3 Co-star Salman Khan in THIS Video; Here's Why

Katrina Kaif has a come long way in her career today. She not only enjoys a huge fan following but is also the director’s go-to heroine for big Bollywood movies. Her last film horror comedy Phone Bhoot was loved by the audience. Meanwhile, a video has been doing the round on the internet in which the Tiger Zinda Hai actress is revealing who is her favourite star and you will be shocked to know that it’s not Katrina’s frequent co-star and close friend, Salman Khan.

In the video, which appears to be an old clip from the reality show Bigg Boss, we can see host Salman Khan asking Katrina who is your favourite co-star. He has given options: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Imran Khan. On this, she answered Akshay Kumar. Her answer left Salman speechless. He once again asked who is better Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan? Katrina once again said ‘Akshay as a co-star is better than you’.

It is worth mentioning here that Katrina was seen with Salman in Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya after which she gained popularity and became a super hit. She was also seen with the actor in Partner, Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and is also part of Tiger 3.

Watch the video here:

Katrina has worked with Akshay Kumar in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh Is King, Welcome, and a few other films. Their on-screen pairing was welcomed by the fans and they wanted to see more of the duo together. Both were last seen in Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

On the work front, Katrina will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zaraa which will mark Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a decade. Fans are super excited about the film. The poster has been released and it looks like the film is about a girls trip. Farhan had announced also on his twitter handle, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

While Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan trailer will be releasing today. The film also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others. The songs have already created a lot of buzz among the fans.

