Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are Lost in Love In New Photo; Arjun Kapoor Teases Her

Vicky Kaushal drove our midweek blues away by sharing an adorable photo with Katrina Kaif. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo in which the couple are seen enjoying a twilight hour in their balcony. However, instead of watching the sunset, they are lost in each others’ eyes.

In the photo, Katrina is seen wearing a gorgeous orange summer dress while her hair is left loose. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a light brown shirt with a pair of denim pants. The couple was seen holding hands and lost in conversation in the photo. Vicky shared the photo with a home and heart emoji. He added the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The romantic post drew all kinds of reactions, including a comment from Arjun Kapoor. The actor took to the comments section and teased them, “Guru Katrina zindabad 🙌".

Meanwhile fans showered them with love. “Dear Katrina, which God did you pray?!" a fan asked. “Y’ALL DONT UNDERSTAND HOW PRECIOUS THEY’RE," added another. “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi❤️😍🙌" a third comment read.

Katrina has been away from the spotlight for a while now. Although she made an airport appearance a few days ago, the actress has not been as active as she used to be in the recent months. On the work front, she was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now appear in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky is enjoying the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, has already surpassed Rs 50 crore collection and is doing steady business. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke will cruise past ₹ 60 cr mark today [Wed]… The journey to ₹ 70 cr begins… [Week 2] Fri 3.42 cr, Sat 5.76 cr, Sun 7.02 cr, Mon 2.70 cr, Tue 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 58.77 cr. #India biz."