Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Make Stylish Appearance Together After a Long Time, Netizens React

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The love birds tied the knot in 2021 after keeping their relationship under wraps. They enjoy a massive fan following as well. Recently, the celebrity couple were spotted together after a long time at the Mumbai airport. In videos shared by the paparazzi, Vicky and Katrina can be seen returning to the city together. For her airport look, the actress went with a casual black tee with trousers of the same colour.

whereas Vicky wore a casual grey sweatshirt with jeans. He completed his looks with a cap and a pair of glasses. Vicky was also seen obliging his little fan for a selfie.

Watch:

Fans were elated to see Katrina after so long. One of them wrote, “Katrinaaaa I feel like I haven’t seen her forever ..still stunning in a casual fit evergreen" while another fan wrote, “Kafi time k baad vickat nazar aaye h😍They are just being normal.. sweet couple ❤️" “Finally Queen is back" read another comment.

Katrina Kaif has been making the headlines lately after a post shared by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was thought to be directed towards her. The post was about dating and marriage and netizens thought it was directed towards the actress and her past relationship with Neetu’s son, Ranbir Kapoor. Later Katrina’s mother shared a post on ‘respect’ which was again thought to be a respond to what Neetu had posted. However, the actress’ mother issued a clarification and said that it was not directed towards anyone.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army commander to be elevated to the rank of field marshal and who led the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Jee Lee Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her pipeline along with Merry Christmas where she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

