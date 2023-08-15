Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Share a Romantic Photo As They Celebrate Independence Day; Check Here

India is celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday. On this special day, one of the most loved Bollywood couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also hoisted a flag at their Mumbai apartment. Katrina took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture in which she and Vicky can be seen standing on their balcony as they adore our national flag. With their backs towards the camera, the two actors can also be seen twinning in white. “Happy Independence Day!" the caption on the photo read. Check it out here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often drop romantic pictures from their apartment’s balcony. Earlier this month, the Phone Bhoot actress shared another picture in which she and Vicky were seen engaging in sweet PDA on their balcony.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is straight out of a fairytale. They began dating discreetly in 2019, and after a lot of speculation, they finally tied the knot in 2021. The wedding was held at Sawai Madhopur with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. It is one of the most-awaited movies in which Shah Rukh Khan is also likely to make a special appearance. Besides Tiger 3, Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s next titled Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, not much details about the movie are known as of now.