CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted Enjoying A Meal At A New York City Restaurant; Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted Enjoying A Meal At A New York City Restaurant; Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were sported comfy pullovers during their meal out.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were sported comfy pullovers during their meal out.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in the US.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in the US and recently shared pictures from their vacay on Instagram. In a series of pictures that Katrina shared, she can be seen rocking an off-the-shoulder floral dress. Hubby dearest Vicky took to the comments section to drop lovestruck emojis. Now, another video has surfaced where the duo can been seen enjoying a meal with their close friend and producer, Amritpal Singh Bindra. Both of them can be seen in comfy pullovers to brace the chill. While katrina sported one in black and pink, Vicky opted for a black one and topped it off with a sporty cap.

Only a few days back, a picture of the couple posing with a fan in New York had surfaced on the internet. In the photo, they could be seen wearing casuals, posing with the fan. The picture was shared by a fan club.

In fact, a week ago, the couple was spotted at the airport as they were leaving the city. A video of them engaged in conversation with Alia Bhatt inside the Mumbai airport’s premiere lounge went viral. In the video, Vicky warmly hugged Alia, and the three of them looked deeply engaged in a conversation.

Katrina, who has been away from the spotlight for a while now, was last seen in Phone Bhoot and will now star in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongisde Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Katrina Kaif
  3. Vicky Kaushal
first published:June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST