Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal To Work Together In A Film For First Time? Here's What We Know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. The affable and endearing actor duo have been making headlines ever since they tied the knots in December 2021. While fans love them for their breathtaking chemistry in real life, many of them are also eager to see the two in a film together. And Vicky Kaushal might just have given a hint of a possible collaboration in future.

On Thursday, a paparazzo handle Instant Bollywood shared a video in which Vicky Kaushal was seen exiting a venue with a hustling and bustling crowd. Meanwhile, a journo asked him, “We wanted you and Katrina to see you together in a film. Is there any chance for the same?" To this, Vicky Kaushal replied, “I really hope that day comes soon yaar. You direct and produce the film. But seriously I hope it happens soon. When the right project comes home, it’ll definitely happen."

Excited fans expressed their feelings in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Awesomeness!" Another one commented, “Humbhi dekhna chahte hai!" Someone else said, “Yes please!" Others spammed fire and heart emojis to state their feelings.

Vicky turned 35 recently on May 16. The actor began his birthday celebrations early, with a cake arranged for him on May 15, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor was seen cutting the cake with his co-star Sara Ali Khan and other co-stars from the film.

Speaking about the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.