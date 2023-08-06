Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's PDA On Their Balcony Makes Netizens Go Weak At Their Knees; Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always impress fans with their chemistry. On Sunday, the couple sent social media into a frenzy with their adorable display of affection. In a series of photos that have now gone viral, Vicky and Katrina can be seen engaging in sweet PDA on their balcony, leaving netizens swooning.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Katrina shared photos from their sea-facing balcony. It includes a picture of Vicky looking at the view while standing on the balcony and another showing the couple having a romantic moment which Katrina shared with a heart emoji. She wrote “Hi” along with a smiley while sharing Vicky’s solo picture in which he is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a cap. She also shared a picture of the view from their balcony and captioned it “home”.

Take a look here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have undeniably become a popular pair in Bollywood. Despite their cultural differences, Vicky Kaushal previously revealed how once Katrina learned a Punjabi song to impress him, even though she wasn’t well-versed in the language. He added that while Katrina thought it was a romantic song, she did not realise that it was about guns and violence.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film received a positive response and managed to have success at the box office. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is expected to hit theatres in December of this year.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3, Merry Christmas. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s next Jee Le Zaraa co starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Reports of actors exiting the project also made their way but nothing has been confirmed. However, the delay in the project has only added to the speculations. Well, putting an end to all the speculations, Zoya Akhtar opened up about the reasons behind the delay.