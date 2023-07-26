Katrina Kaif Watches Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Post With Hubby vicky Kaushal; Says 'It's Amazing, Wonderful'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, releases in cinemas on July 28. The Karan Johar directorial marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair of Alia and Ranveer after their blockbuster movie Gully Boy. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out.

Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple – Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal – also attended the screening, walking in hand-in-hand. Katrina looking pretty in a dainty, white dress with puffy sleeves, while Vicky looked smart in matching denim shirt and jeans combo. Katrina let her hair loose in wavy curls, the makeup minimal and slipped into tan ankle-length heeled boots. As they made their way out amidst a sea of fans post screening, paps asked Katrina how she liked the film. To this, the actress said, “Amazing" and “Wonderful".

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor attended the premiere too. Ranbir was impressed by his wifey’s film. After watching the Karan Johar directorial, Ranbir and Alia exited the theatre together. While the couple was heading to their car, Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his thoughts. Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia had said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.