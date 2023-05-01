Katrina Kaif Wishes Her Neighbour Anushka Sharma 'All The Happiness' On Her Birthday; Check It Out

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their close family and friends in December 2021. Following the release of their wedding pictures, many celebrities congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section. Anushka Sharma’s congratulatory message, however, stood out. She revealed that Vicky and Katrina will be living in the same building as her, making them neighbours!

Now, on Anushka’s 35th birthday today, Katrina has taken to her Instagram stories to wish her “neighbour" well. “Happy birthday neighbour….All the happiness and love to u. Stay Blessed (sic)," she wrote. Anushka, Katrina were seen together in two films – Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, Anushka’s last film as a lead.

Not long back, in an interview with Grazia India, Anushka revealed that Katrina and Vicky had invited her and Virat over to their home. However, since Anushka and Virat have a habit of eating dinner at 6 pm and sleeping early by 9:30 pm, Anushka had to request a slightly different timing for their dinner plans. Anushka shared that she told Katrina they could eat around 7-7:30 pm, but they would have to leave soon after. Katrina joked that she and Vicky could have snacks while Anushka and Virat have their dinner!

Katrina and Anushka appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 5 and were a laughter riot. The actresses let their silly sides show, and even the show’s host, Karan Johar, found it difficult to keep up with them! In fact, Karan experienced a meltdown for the first time in the show’s history.

After taking a short break from work after the birth of her daughter Vamika, Anushka is gearing up to make a comeback with Chakda Xpress, which is slated for release on Netflix. In an interview, Anushka shared that once she wraps up shooting for Chakda Xpress, she plans to devote her time to Vamika and won’t have any time for anything else. She also mentioned that she is not interested in doing more films just to stay relevant and will only take on projects that are meaningful and worthwhile.

