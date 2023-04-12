Katrina Kaif's Mom Targeted Neetu Kapoor In Viral Cryptic Post? She Finally Breaks Her Silence

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte broke her silence about her latest viral post. On Monday, Suzanne took to Instagram and shared a post about treating people with equal respect. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the post was directed to Neetu Kapoor after she shared a cryptic post about marriage. A day after the post went viral, Suzanne clarified that her post was not aimed at anyone.

Adding her statement in the caption of the now-viral post, Suzanne said, “I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media."

For the unversed, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress shared a post on Saturday that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Several fans felt that it was a sly dig at Katrina owing to her past relationship with Neetu’s actor-son, Ranbir Kapoor.

While Katrina remained tight-lipped about the viral speculation, Suzanne shared a quote on her Instagram handle days after Neetu’s post which read “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

Katrina and Ranbir were said to have dated for a few years before they ended their relationship in 2016. The actors starred in a few films together such as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010), and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos (2017). The former couple had also expressed their wish to marry. However, they broke up.

Today, Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt and they welcomed their baby girl Raha in November last year. Meanwhile, Katrina is now married to Vicky Kaushal.

