Kavya Kalyanram Breaks Internet With Little Black Dress, See Pics

Opting for Little Black Dress (LBD), the actress wore a black turtleneck mini A-line dress that had full sleeves. The dress also had a black belt to accentuate her waistline. Keeping everything subtle she just added a hint of bling with a pair of her fuchsia heels. Kavya opted for a minimal makeup look with just a stroke of eyeliner, blush and a shade of lipstick. This time, she completed her look with a pair of exquisite earrings and a tied-up hairstyle. Check out the photos here:

Be it wearing a traditional outfit or a Western ensemble, the actress always manages to grab eyeballs and this time was no different. Some time back, she shared a few photos in a pink cutout with ruched details and drippy sleeves. Kavya made hearts skip as she struck a few poses for the camera. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “It’s the regular photoshoot photo dump for you all."

On the professional front, Kavya Kalyanram is best known for films including Masooda and Balagam. In 2016, she marked her entry into the acting world with the Telugu movie Chandamama Raave, where she shared the screen with actor Naveen Chandra. Following her debut, Kavya went on to appear in notable films such as Naa Nuvve, 118 and Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Notably, in the movie Naa Nuvve, she had the opportunity to act alongside her father, actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Kavya is soon going to star in the upcoming film Ustaad. Written and directed by Phanideep, the film also features Venkatesh Maha in the lead role. The music for the film has been composed by B Akeeva, and the cinematography has been handled by Pavan Kumar and Pappula. Besides her acting prowess, Kavya is recognised for her dancing skills, which she honed through active participation in various dance competitions.