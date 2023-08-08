Kayal From Sun TV Tops TRP List In August, Ethir Neechal Grabs The Second Spot

Television channels are flooded with numerous serials going on air daily, but only a few of them manage to capture the attention of the audience. The Television Rating Point becomes an important metric to determine the most-watched serials. In the latest TRP ratings, the top 5 most-watched serials across various Tamil television channels have been unveiled. Topping the TRP charts, Kayal from Sun TV emerges as the most-watched serial, capturing first place with a remarkable rating of 12.48 points. Earning another brilliant rating of 11.55, Ethir Neechal on Sun TV, secured the second position. As per the reports, both serials have been top grossers on the TRP charts, for a long time now. Their viewership can increase by a massive level in the coming weeks. Vaanathai Pola, Iniya and Mr Manaivi are the other popular serials in terms of TRPs.

Kayal was the most viewed daily soap in July as well with a TRP of 11.52 and Ethir Neechal was in the second spot with a rating of 10.65. Vaanathai Pola was in the third spot after getting a rating of 10.19. Iniya and the other serial Baakiyalakshmi from Star Vijay jointly occupied the fourth rank with a rating of 9.34. Sundari, another Sun TV serial, grabbed the fifth spot with a rating of 9.27. Siragadikka Aasai, another serial on Star Vijay had secured the seventh position with a rating of 7.18. Mr Manaivi on Sun TV was at the sixth position with a TRP rating of 8.95 and has now elevated a step higher, to the fifth position.

Anandha Ragam got the eighth spot with the TRP rating of 6.99 and Pandian Stores claimed the ninth rating of 6.79. Karthika Deepam on Zee Tamil occupied the tenth position with a rating of 5.82.

The TRP ratings reflect the popularity of these serials and also fuel fierce competition among the television channels to grab the top positions. The continuous battle for supremacy in viewership ensures that the industry remains dynamic. It is also ensured that the channels keep churning out new content for entertaining the audience. BARC released the list of the top 5 channels of the 28th week and SUN TV claimed the top spot in that list.