KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan Says SRK Offered To Ask Gauri to Revamp His Vanity Van But She...

Amitabh Bachchan made an interesting confession on the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. KBC 15 began earlier this week. In the episode aired on Wednesday night, Amitabh hosted a contestant named Kapil Dev. As part of the game, the superstar asked a number of questions to him, one of which was about Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. Big B asked the question: “Whose wife is the author of the book My Life in Design?" The options were: Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Chetan Bhagat.

The contestant was quick to choose Shah Rukh. Applauding him for giving the right answer, Amitabh shared details about the book. Big B then shared an interesting anecdote. The actor said, “I saw (Gauri’s) interior design works. Recently, I was shooting with SRK and while talking I went inside his van. It is beautifully designed. There’s a TV, sliding sofa, kitchen and many other things. He said it was designed by her.”

“He (SRK) even said that I would ask her to design one for you Par abtak aayi nahi hai (But she is yet to come),” Amitabh said with a hearty laugh.

Gauri’s book was released earlier this year and it gave a closer look at her and Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat. Speaking with Vogue India, Gauri said, “I would like the readers of this coffee table book to chip in and tell me what work they like more than others, since there are a lot of unseen pictures in the book.”

Speaking about the book, Shah Rukh told the publication, “I am excited to see what she has included in her book, and if by chance she has designed some space better than what she has done for me, I will force her to give me a discounted makeover for my space.”

