Home » Movies » KBC 15: Jaskaran Cracks THIS Question About British Raj To Win Rs 1 Crore, Do You Know The Answer?
1-MIN READ

KBC 15: Jaskaran Cracks THIS Question About British Raj To Win Rs 1 Crore, Do You Know The Answer?

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 08:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Here's the question that helped Jaskaran Singh win Rs 1 Cr on KBC 15.

KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh emerged as the first Crorepati of this season. Here's the question that won him the prize.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has its first Crorepati. On Tuesday night, it was revealed that Jaskaran Singh took home the cheque for Rs 1 Crore after answering a question about the British era in India. Standing firm on the top spot, the Punjab based contestant was asked a question about the early 1910s, when Britisher moved India’s capital from Calcutta (then Kolkata) to Delhi (now known as New Delhi). The contestant got the answer correct, winning the jackpot amount and a warm hug from Amitabh Bachchan.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaskaran who was crowned the Viceroy of India after the capital of India was changed. “Who was the Viceroy of India when the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi?" read the question. The options given were A. Lord Curzon, B. Lord Hardinge, C. Lord Minto, D. Lord Read Reading.

Unsure of the answer, Jaskaran opted for the Double Dip lifeline, Amitabh informed him that he will not be able to quit the show if he choooses this lifeline. Despite the risk, Jaskaran opted for the lifeline and finally chose the option B. This won him the Rs 1 crore prize money.

Jaskaran’s story had the audience rooting for him. Hindustan Times reported that Jaskaran is one of the very few graduates from his village, Khalra, in Punjab. He is preparing for the UPSC enterance exam and it was with the help of his father that he few to Mumbai for the audience round of KBC 15. He said he will gift the money he won on the show to his father.

first published:September 06, 2023, 08:44 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 08:44 IST