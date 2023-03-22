Keanu Reeves’ neo-noir action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to hit the silver screens on Friday, March 24. Just days ahead of the film’s premiere, the makers hosted a grand screening for the movie in Los Angeles. During the event, actors Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to late actor Lance Reddick, who was found dead at his home in Studio City, California last week. Several members of the film’s crew wore blue ribbons to honour Reddick.

According to the news agency AP, the main lead of John Wick: Chapter 4 called Reddick a passionate, gracious, and dignified human who he’ll cherish for the rest of his life. “Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious. He had a dignity to him and a presence,” said Reeves.

Reportedly, Laurence Fishburne, who appeared to be visibly shaken while paying his tribute to Reddick, revealed that he’s still processing the shock. Fishburne also hailed Lance as the heart of the movie and added, “We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we’re all still in shock. Life is hard sometimes. He’s the goodness of this film. He was kind of, in many ways, the heart of the film because his character loved John Wick.”

Director Chad Stahelski travelled down memory lane to recall Reddick’s decade-long association with the John Wick franchise. He highlighted how the late actor was a part of the project from the very beginning and revealed that he missed his presence dearly during the Los Angeles premiere. The filmmaker stated that it’s incredibly hard for him to still process the news of his demise but he also feels incredibly grateful for the time he spent together with Reddick.

“You know, it’s always hard when you lose someone that you love dearly but you’re also incredibly grateful for the time you had together. We were fortunate enough to work with Lance since the very beginning of the John Wick franchise. I mean it’s been almost 10 years. I really wish he could be with us tonight, but, you know, life. But we’re very fortunate to have known him. And he’s a great man, a great artiste, a great human, a dear friend,” added the filmmaker.

Lance Reddick will posthumously appear in the film as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York, who works alongside the titular un-retired hitman.

The upcoming movie also features Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgard in pivotal roles. After John Wick: Chapter 4, Lance Reddick will also appear in Ana de Armas-starrer upcoming Ballerina spinoff. Lance Reddick was 60 at the time of his demise and is survived by his wife and two children.

