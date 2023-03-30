Marathi film Maharashtra Shahir, based on the life of famous folk artist Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable, is all set to release in cinema halls on April 28. Recently, the teaser of this film was also unveiled by Everest Marathi on Youtube and received an amazing response from the audience. Director Kedar Shinde is looking forward to the release of his film because it will be the debut project of his daughter Sana Shinde. Sana will enact the female lead Bhanumathi Sable in Maharashtra Shahir. In an interview with News 18 Lokmat, Kedar revealed that he felt pressured while working with Sana.

Kedar said that it is a matter of pride for him that his daughter will play a key role in Maharashtra Shahir. He had contemplated a lot before choosing his daughter for playing the role of Bhanumathi, Krishnarao’s wife. Kedar told News 18 Lokmat that he ensured that Sana should not work in Maharashtra Shahir just because he was his daughter. Kedar had also told Sana that she should not feel burdened with the responsibility of living up to expectations of being her daughter. She should forget everything and just focus on getting into the skin of her character. When he was certain that Sana is not under any undue pressure to play Bhanumathi’s role, he finalised her for the character. Still, he felt a sense of responsibility and pressure while directing her in Maharashtra Shahir.

Kedar’s followers and cine buffs from the Marathi film industry will be looking forward to the debut of his daughter. They are also happy that Maharashtra Shahir will introduce the current generation to folk music. Fans have also appreciated the music, rendered by duo Ajay Atul, in its teaser.

The teaser of this film, which released on March 20 has garnered more than 32, 00, 000 views. Many have hoped that Maharashtra Shahir has the capability to qualify for the Oscars award as well. Another reason, many say, to watch Maharashtra Shaheer is the actor Ankush Chaudhari, who is essaying the role of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable.

