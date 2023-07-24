Keerthy Suresh Is Only Sending 'Good Vibes' In Yellow Organza Suit

Apart from stunning audiences with her finest performances on the big screen, Keerthy Suresh also has fantastic taste when it comes to fashion and her sartorial choices are the proof. The National Award-winning actress has often wooed the fashion police with her choices in ethnic wear. Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is seen giving a bright smile. In the sun-kissed picture from the album, Keerthy is looking stunning.

The actress donned a yellow organza straight suit set from the shelves of Neha Poddar. She added a pair of statement Jhumkas to her look. The actress opted for a minimum make-up look, with black smokey eyes and blush on her cheeks along with nude lipstick. She rounded off her look with a small black bindi. She kept her tresses open. She penned the caption of the post, “Good vibes only.”

In the pictures, Keerthy surely gave some posing tips. Social media users and fans have flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis.

Last week, the actress announced her next film with Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is written and directed by Ganesh Raj. The film also stars Rakshan VJ and Namitha Pramod in pivotal roles.

“Here’s to my next, Kannivedi. Need all your love and support,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Recently, the Dasara actress stole many hearts with her stunning black kurta set with golden detailing and mid-slit that she picked from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre. She added a black heart to the caption of the post.

Keerthy Suresh will be next headlining Raghu Thatha which is written and directed by Suman Kumar. The film is produced by Homable Films. She will be also seen in a pivotal role in Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar. The actress also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. There are also reports that Keerthy is making her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s next directorial.