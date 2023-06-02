Keerthy Suresh Slays In Pastel Pink Floral Printed Lehenga, See Pics

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Both her on and off-the-screen presence has always impressed moviegoers. Keerthy Suresh is now making headlines because of her latest photographs. The actress looks stunning in a pastel pink lehenga which she teamed with an off-shoulder blouse and a floral printed skirt. The skirt has beautiful zari work on its borders, while the blouse has embroidery work all over and polkas on the sleeves. She paired the lehenga with a matching dupatta which also has floral prints and similar zari work. Keerthy accessorised her outfit with pearl earrings and opted for heavy makeup. She completed her appearance with a matching bindi and a messy bun. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Sharing some twirls and smiles!". Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Seeing the photos, actress Nakshathra Nagesh commented, “Pretty." Keerthy’s fans also left their comments. One of them wrote, “You are looking so sweet and cute." “Beautiful and gorgeous," said another user.

A few days back, Keerthy slayed her traditional avatar when she wore a silver sequined saree. She paired it with a matching strappy blouse. The actress opted for minimal makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes, blushy cheeks and nude lips. The actress rounded out her look with a pair of statement earrings and kept her hair open in soft curls. “Bling," she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh was recently seen in the Telugu period action drama film Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odela. She received immense appreciation for her acting in the movie. She has also been in the headlines lately due to rumours about her marriage. According to reports, Keerthy is dating real estate businessman Farhan Bin Liaquat. But the duo has not shared any official statement regarding tying the nuptial knot.