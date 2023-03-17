Telugu actress Keerthy Suresh has an impressive on and off-screen presence. The south diva has carved a niche with her acting chops and amazing personality. The actress makes heads turn with her gorgeous looks now and then. Her recent Instagram post is doing the same again. She is slaying it in a sequined multi-coloured tube corset jumpsuit. She paired the outfit with a green choker necklace and matching earrings, embellished with large green gemstones. However, the actress appears to be shedding her girl-next-door image, as evidenced by her recent photoshoots that showcase a newfound sexiness and confidence.

Sharing the stunning photos the actress wrote, “ Blooming bold!” in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Seeing the post, her fans rushed to the comment section and showered compliments on their favourite actress. One of the users commented, “Killing look” while another one wrote, “Wow Keerthy on fire.”

Keerthy knows exactly how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game. From western to traditional wear, Keerthy slays in every style. Four days ago, Keerthy Suresh shared a string of pictures in her traditional avatar on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Keerthy is seen in a black organza saree, which she paired with a matching lacey blouse with the sweetheart neckline. She tied her hair in a low bun and rounded off her look with a pearl necklace, matching earrings, and a back bindi.

Keerthy had captioned the post as, “Embracing black”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

The pictures went viral, and fans dropped fired and red heart emojis in the comment box. On the professional front, the actress will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu action film Dasara. The film is directed and written by Srikanth Odela and features Nani in the pivotal role along with Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab playing pivotal roles.

Dasara will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is set against the backdrop of Telangana’s Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani and is all set to release on March 30.

