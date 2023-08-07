Keerthy Suresh's Lavender Sequin Saree From Bhola Shankar's Pre-release Event Has Internet's Approval

Keerthy Suresh, an enchanting personality hailing from Malayalee origin, has carved a significant niche for herself in the Telugu film industry. Her exceptional performance in the movie Mahanati not only garnered immense popularity but also earned her the coveted National Best Actress Award. Stepping into the limelight once again, Keerthy Suresh’s latest outing in the Telugu film Dasara witnessed resounding success. Building on this triumph, she is now gearing up for her role in Bhola Shankar, sharing the screen with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is slated for release on August 11, propelling the team into overdrive as they finalize post-production details.

The buzz around Bhola Shankar escalated as the team orchestrated a pre-release event, setting the stage for the film’s imminent unveiling on August 11. Keerthy Suresh stole the spotlight with her stunning appearance at the event, and images capturing her radiance have been making waves across social media platforms.

During the event, Keerthy donned a Lavender sequin saree, elegantly paired with a matching bralette blouse. Her mesmerizing look left attendees and fans alike in awe, resulting in her pictures rapidly spreading across the digital landscape.

Turning the spotlight to Bhola Shankar, the film promises an electrifying action-packed spectacle. Helmed by director Meher Ramesh, this high-voltage entertainer serves as an adaptation of the Tamil hit Vedalam. The film boasts a stellar cast, with Tamannaah taking on the female lead role, while Keerthy Suresh is set to portray Chiranjeevi’s younger sister, adding another layer of depth to the narrative.

Keerthy Suresh’s journey in Telugu cinema shows no signs of slowing down. An intriguing new project is on the horizon, directed by Chandu Mondeti and featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. With this collaboration, Keerthy has been handpicked to portray the female lead by the director and producers. Under the esteemed Geetha Arts banner, the film will be produced by Allu Aravind. It is noted that the storyline is anticipated to unravel as a romantic tale set against the picturesque backdrop of Surat. Naga Chaitanya is poised to essay the character of a boat operator, adding to the allure of this captivating narrative. As anticipation builds, fans and cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement unveiling more about this promising project.