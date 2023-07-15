Keerthy Suresh's Weekend Getaway Album Is All Things Love

Keerthy Suresh, a leading actress in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industries, has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills and impeccable fashion choices. Alongside her successful career, the actress also maintains an active presence on social media, keeping her fans updated on her activities. Recently, Keerthy shared a series of photographs from her weekend outing with a friend, causing a stir among her followers.

In the photos, Keerthy can be seen donning a stylish blue tank top paired with a white shirt, while her friend looks effortlessly cool in a black t-shirt and denim. The first picture captures Keerthy seated in a Mumbai restaurant, with her friend holding a drink and capturing the moment. In the next photo, Keerthy treats her fans to an adorable selfie with her companion, exuding the perfect weekend vibes. Accompanying the pictures, she captioned, “Weekend Vibes."

The moment Keerthy shared these delightful snapshots on her official Instagram account, her fans flooded the comment section with compliments and heart emojis, showcasing their admiration for the actress.

Just a few days prior, Keerthy had also shared some captivating photos from the promotional event of her recent film, Maamannan. Dressed in an exquisite black chiffon saree paired with a golden waistcoat-style blouse, Keerthy looked mesmerizing. With a glamorous makeup look and her tresses flowing, she accessorized the ensemble with statement earrings and a bracelet, leaving her followers in awe.

Fans showered praise upon seeing the post, with comments like “Damn! Killing it" and “Gorgeous" pouring in, accompanied by numerous red heart and fire emojis.

Keerthy Suresh recently starred in the Tamil-language political thriller film, Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently engrossed in her upcoming movie, “Bhola Shankar," alongside Chiranjeevi. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the Telugu-language action film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil film, “Vedalam." Co-starring Tamannaah in a pivotal role, “Bhola Shankar" is scheduled for release on August 11.