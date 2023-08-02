CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kelly Clarkson’s Hilarious Message To Fans At Concert: ‘Only Throw Diamonds’
Kelly Clarkson’s Hilarious Message To Fans At Concert: ‘Only Throw Diamonds’

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 09:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Kelly Clarkson kicked off Las Vegas residency with a hilarious warning. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kelly Clarkson set the ground rules for the night clear before performing Broken and Beautiful.

Incidents of audiences throwing objects at artists have unfortunately become all too common. Popular artists like Bebe Rexha, Cardi B and Harry Styles have faced such situations. However, at her recent concert, Chemistry, held at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Bakkt Theater, Kelly Clarkson decided to tackle the issue with humour. Before performing Broken and Beautiful, she playfully addressed the crowd, setting the ground rules for the night. She jokingly urged her fans, “Whatever you do, don’t throw it at me, people. If you’re gonna throw s**t, throw diamonds."

Despite Clarkson’s humorous plea to the audience not to throw anything, there was still an unexpected surprise on stage. As reported by Rolling Stone, someone in the crowd couldn’t resist and threw a stuffed doll onto the stage. However, the singer picked up the doll with a smile and gave it a squeeze.

https://youtube.com/shorts/77u2EsbkhEk?feature=share

Kelly Clarkson’s concerts are a delightful mix of music and humour. In a previous show in Las Vegas, the talented singer once again demonstrated her playful side. During her performance, a female fan playfully shared that her girlfriend had granted her a hall pass to hook up with Kelly. In response, the singer said quipped, “Unfortunately, I like d**ks."

The trend of audience members throwing objects at artists during performances has unfortunately been on the rise in recent months. This disturbing behaviour has affected several celebrities and the latest incident involved Cardi B during her performance at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. A viral video shows a person throwing a drink at the singer while she was singing her hit song Bodak Yellow.

In response, Cardi retaliated by throwing her mic at the individual, who was later escorted out of the venue by security guards.

Earlier, Bebe Rexha’s concert in New York took a shocking turn when she was suddenly rushed off stage after getting hit by a phone thrown by a fan. The singer later took to Instagram to update her concerned fans and shared photos revealing bruising around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow.

US Weekly had reported that the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested the individual and charged him with assault for his actions that led to the injury of the singer.

