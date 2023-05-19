Kerala Crime Files Teaser: Anju Varghese And Lal Search For Killer With Fake Clue

Disney+Hotstar has unveiled the teaser of their upcoming series Kerala Crime Files on YouTube. Starring Anju Varghese (Manoj) and Lal (Kurian) in lead roles, the teaser shows police investigating the murder of a sex worker at Grand Tourist Home. Apart from Aju and Lal, the series has many newcomers. As mentioned in the voiceover of the teaser, there is no political pressure or media coverage in this case. The police only have a rough idea about the age of sex workers. The police find some lead in the address of the killer- Shiju, Parayil Veedu Neendakara but it turns out to be fake. How police manage to nab the killer forms the core of Kerala Crime Files.

Ahammed Khabeer has directed this series and Ashiq Aimar has penned the storyline. Within 3 days of release, the teaser garnered more than 2, 00, 000 views. Users have loved the teaser and said that it will surely be a hit. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. The OTT platform has not revealed the date of release. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the series. Jithin Stanislaus has handled the cinematography and Mahesh Bhuvanend is in charge of the editing.

top videos

Rahul Riji Nair, the owner of First Print Studios, which has produced this series revealed more about it in an interview with OTT Play. Rahul said that Kerala Crime Files was filmed in Kollam, Kottayam, and Kochi. He also told the portal that the maximum number of actors are part of the police team. According to him, there are other artists as well who have played supporting roles. Rahul said that close to 70 actors are a part of this film. Rahul had told the portal that Kerala Crime Files will have 6 episodes.

On the work front, Lal essayed the role of Mathachan in the film 2018 directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. Anju also played the role of Jacob Koshy in this film. This movie is set against the background of the 2018 Kerala Floods. Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, and others in key roles, 2018 was a hit.