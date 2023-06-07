Kerala Exhibitors’ Association Calls for 2-Day Strike Over Early OTT Film Releases

The advent of OTT streaming services has brought about a revolution in cinema and the world of entertainment. With thousands of movies available to us at the tip of our fingers, many cinema lovers have now substituted going to the movie theaters with OTT binging. This is the reason most films maintain a stipulated time frame between a movie’s theatrical release and its OTT release. However, the streaming of two Malayalam movies on OTT platforms shortly after their theatrical release has led to resentment and protests from theater owners in Kerala

Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), comprising of distributors and theater owners, have protested against the early release of these films on OTT in violation of the contract. Officials from FEUOK said in Kochi that they would close theaters all throughout the state for two days in protest of the OTT release of the films 2018 and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. There will be no online ticket booking on June 7 and 8.

The theater owners have stated that if the film is given an OTT within 42 days of its release, the film of that producer will not be released in theaters. The officials stated that notices will be given to the producers and directors of the two films. As per FEUOK, this trend started after actors started producing movies and the interests of theater owners have not been protected since then. The organisation has stated that if the government does not take proper action in this regard within 20 days, all theaters will remain closed indefinitely.

Two films have come into question after getting streamed to OTT barely a month after their theatrical release. The Jude Anthony-directed movie ‘2018’ has been on OTT in less than five weeks since its release on May 5. On the other hand, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, which was released on April 28, made its way into OTT on May 26, less than a month since it hit theaters.