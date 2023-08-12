Kerala High Court Dismisses Allegations Of Biases In State Film Awards 2022

The Kerala High Court dismissed the petition, which was filed by Malayalam filmmaker Lijeesh MJ. He challenged the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 with charges of nepotism. The High Court termed the plea “frivolous” and dismissed it because of the insufficient pleadings and lack of evidence to prove the allegations. Earlier, the HC was questioned by the government for an explanation regarding the petition. It was initiated by the director Vinayan, who made an allegation against director Ranjith, who is also chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Ranjith was charged with interfering in the decision related to awards.

Vinayan quoted the names of some jury members, Jency and Gregory, and claimed that he did not win any awards for the film due to the biases and nepotism on the part of the jury. Vinayan also claimed to have evidence against the jury members of the State Awards, which will clearly prove the biases and nepotism on the part of the jury. The same allegation was also raised by Lijeesh Mullezhath, who is the director of the film Aakaashathinu Thazhe, which was also nominated for the award but did not win. He also alleged the jury’s biases and nepotism in the state awards.

The petitioner mentioned that the jury overlooked his film at Chalachitra Academy and violated his rights to equality, which are guaranteed under Article 14 of the constitution. They also made a plea to the state government and the Kerala State Police Chief to conduct an inquiry and take the required action against Ranjith. The petition was dismissed by the court.

Vinayan has also publicly disclosed the voice messages and call records, aiming to make it clear that Ranjith has interfered with his film Pathonpatham Noottandu from receiving the award. Amid all the allegations, filmmaker Goutam Ghose, one of the jury members, came out in support of Ranjith a few days ago by stating that awards were given in a fair manner, without any external influence.

Now, the court has finally announced its decision and dismissed all the petitions that were raised.