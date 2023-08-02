Kerala State Film Awards Chairman Gets Minister Saji Cherian's Support After Rigging Allegations

The controversy around the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards seems far from over. It has taken a new turn today with Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian extending his support to Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith. Notably, the chairman of the Film Academy was accused of allegedly interfering in the selection of award winners. Cherian, while supporting Ranjith said that the awards were given to those who actually deserved the recognition and therefore, there is no need to conduct a probe.

“There is a procedure in the award selection. So no one can interfere in the selection process. Ranjith is a legend of Malayalam cinema. He had no role in determining the award. The academy led by him is running smoothly. The activities by Ranjith in the academy were a matter of pride for the cultural department,” Cherian said. While clarifying, the minister also added, “The allegations are baseless. It is the responsibility of the award selection committee, and if there is evidence, they can proceed legally.”

Earlier this year, the chairman of the film academy, Ranjith was caught up in the controversy after the director Vinayan hurled some serious accusations at him. he claimed that Ranjith persuaded the jury members to not award the films of the directors whom he dislikes. He went on to claim that a senior jury member contacted the cultural minister’s personal secretary and the secretary of Chalachitra Academy to inform about the same.

Following the intervention, Vinayan not only questioned Ranjith’s move but also demanded an inquiry against him. He also said that the minister should resign if found guilty. The matter escalated recently when Vinayan dropped another bombshell. He released an audio clip of jury member Nemom Pushparaj. The audio clip allegedly had Pushparaj telling a media person that Ranjith does not have the legal rights to continue as the chairman of the academy.

The director, in a Facebook post, asked, “Nemom Pushparaj has testified in detail about the shocking details of the many dirty interferences and conspiracies in the decision-making process of the state awards. I want to ask Ranjith whether he has the legal or moral right to be in that position after the disclosure of this statement. Will the culture department, which knew about this well at the early stages of the selection process, take action at least now?”