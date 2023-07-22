Kerala State Film Awards: Mammootty Wins Best Actor Award; Check All The Winners

On July 21, Saji Cheriyan, the Minister for Cultural Affairs, revealed the winners of the prestigious 53rd Kerala State Film Awards at the PR Chamber Secretariat. The awards ceremony saw tough competition among 154 film submissions, with 30 films making it to the final round. Under the leadership of renowned Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose, the jury meticulously screened all the films over 33 days before making their well-considered decisions.

The highlight of the 2022 Kerala State Film Awards was Superstar Mammootty’s outstanding performance in the movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by the talented Lijo Jose Pellissery. The film weaves the intriguing story of James, who mysteriously transforms into Sundaram. Mammootty’s exceptional portrayal of this complex character earned him the prestigious Best Actor award, marking his sixth Kerala State Film Award win. The award stands as a testament to his remarkable talent and invaluable contribution to the film industry.

The race for the Best Actor award was a closely contested one between Mammootty and the versatile actor Kunchacko Boban, who delivered a remarkable performance in the film Nna Thaan Case Kodu. Kunchacko Boban’s exceptional acting posed a strong challenge to Mammootty’s portrayal in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Mammootty’s powerful and captivating performance ultimately secured him the top honour.

Following the announcement of the Kerala State Film Awards, Director VA Sreekumar took to Facebook to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the winners. In particular, he lauded Mammootty for his well-deserved Best Actor award and commended his invaluable contribution to Malayalam cinema.

In the Facebook post, Sreekumar emphasized that Mammootty’s performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has brought about a significant transformation in Malayalam cinema. The actor continuously challenges himself and strives for improvement, displaying his genius on the silver screen. Mammootty’s portrayal of scenes where he deftly drives a moped through narrow lanes in the early hours creates a thrilling and captivating experience for the audience.

Despite the physical demands of such scenes, Mammootty effortlessly handles them, infusing his character with boundless energy and a determination to overcome any obstacle. His portrayal leaves a lasting impact on the viewers, earning him praise and admiration from all corners.

Here is the list of winners at the Kerala State Film Awards -

Best Debut Director: Shahi Kabir for Ela Veezha Poonchira

Best Actress: Vincy Aloshious for Rekha

Best Screenplay (Adaptation): Rajesh Pinnadan for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case

Best Actor: Mammootty for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Director: Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Second Best Film: Adithattu

Best Children’s Film: Pallotty 90’s kids

Best Writer: Kamal KM for Pada

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value: Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Special Jury Mention: Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu and Alencier for Appan

Best Music Composer: M Jayachandran for Ayisha and Pathonpatham Nootandu

Best Film: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Best Character Actress: Devi Varma for Saudi Vellakka

Best Screenplay (Original): Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval for Nna Thaan Case Kodu