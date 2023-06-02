Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Reveals She Calls Her Exes Sober; Says 'I Take A Sip Of...'

Actress Adah Sharma, who recently starred in the controversial film The Kerala Story, has shared that she is in touch with her exes and often calls them.

In an interview with Mashable, she discussed her relationships, saying that she is the one who usually calls her exes, even without being under the influence of alcohol, as a sip of cough syrup is enough to trigger such calls! “Exes don’t call me, I only call them. I don’t need alcohol to do these things. If I take a sip of a cough syrup, then that is enough for me to call my exes,” she said.

During the course of the interview, the much talked-about actress also revealed that she has, over many occasions, received unsolicited advice about her nose not meeting conventional beauty standards. But now, she thinks, it’s no longer a concern for people. “After doing movies, everybody will feel my nose is good. Now it’s too late, now you can’t change,” she said. Jokingly comparing producers and directors to mosquitoes, the actress said that she hopes that they would show her as much love. She said, “Mosquito’s love me. If only producers and directors did this much (love). But I think after The Kerala Story they might become mosquitoes. I hope it happens.”

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. Bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

the film revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were allegedly converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.