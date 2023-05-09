After Bengal Bans 'The Kerala Story', UP Govt Makes it Tax-free; Film Crew Gets Cop Cover Over Threat Call

The Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government has made ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in state. This comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee government banned the movie in West Bengal.

“Making ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free is a very good decision. I want the people of Uttar Pradesh to watch this film and understand how our sisters have suffered. We will also go and watch the film. The people in West Benegal will not accept the ban on this film," said UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak.

On the other hand, an unidentified crew member of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ has reportedly received a threatening message from an unknown number, as per Mumbai Police.

News agency ANI reported that the director of the film, Sudipto Sen, informed the police that one of the crew members had received a message from an unknown number. The message allegedly warned the recipient not to venture outside alone and implied that they had made a mistake by depicting the story in the film. Police are investigating the matter.