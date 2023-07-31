KGF 2 Fame Saran Shakthi Roped In For Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Reports

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Salaar, is all set to release in theatres on September 28. The film is directed by KGF franchise fame Prashanth Neel, and stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. There has been a lot of hype for the film, as it is the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

The film is touted to be a high-octane action film and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Recently, the makers also released the teaser for the film, which showed glimpses of Prabhas. Now, there has been another piece of news regarding an interesting addition to the project. According to reports, actor Saran Shakthi will also be seen in Salaar.

Saran Shakthi rose to prominence after he played an important role in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Part 2. In the film, he used to idolise the character of Rocky and used to guard the bridge despite his mother’s refusal. In the end, Saran’s character is killed by Adheera. Now, it has been reported that the 26-year-old actor will once again be seen working with Prashanth for Salaar.

Saran started his career as a child artist and made his acting debut with the film Neethaane En Ponvasantham. He rose to prominence after his 2018 film Vada Chennai. In 219, he got his first opportunity to play the lead role in Sagaa, which was directed by Murugesh. He gained immense popularity for his short stint in KGF and people were highly impressed by his performance. Fans are excited to hear about Saran being a part of Salaar. Apart from that, he will also be seen in an important role in Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha.

Recently, there have been speculations that Prabhas’ Salaar belongs to the same universe as the KGF franchise and will also have Yash’s special appearance as well. But there has been no official announcement regarding the matter by the makers. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The music is by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.