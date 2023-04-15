KGF 2 Marks First Anniversary With 'Monster Cut' Video; Fans Demand Next Part of Yash's Film

Yash starrer KGF 2 clocked a year of its release today. To mark the first anniversary, the makers dropped an action-packed 'monster cut' video as a tribute to the beloved gun-wielding protagonist Rocky Bhai and his enduring spirit, which captured the hearts of fans. The video, which lasts for three minutes and four seconds, features the climactic scenes from KGF: Chapter 2 as well as some incredibly exciting and intense moments. “Get ready to relive the action and drama as K.G.F Chapter 2 Completes One Year with the bang!” the caption along with the video read.

The promotional video received a lot of love from fans, who filled the comments section with the request for the third part. One of the users wrote, “Waiting for K.G.F Chapter 3," and many others expressed a similar sentiment. Another comment read, “East or West K.G.F is the best.” A fan said, “Still the same goosebumps.” Watch the video below:

Actress Srinidhi Shetty also marked the occasion with her throwback pictures from the sets and wrote, “As I look back on this day a year ago, my heart is so full with gratitude for all the love u guys have been showering since then. K.G.F is an emotion for me. My home, my first & our pride. 1 year of K.G.F chapter 2.”

As I look back on this day a year ago..My heart is so full with gratitude for all the love u guys have been showering since then♥️#KGF is an emotion for me. My home, my first & our pride 🌟1 year of #KGFChapter2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qvL7YooRW — Srinidhi Shetty (@SrinidhiShetty7) April 14, 2023

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Plus, filmmaker Prashanth Neel spoke about the possibility of creating KGF 3. He mentioned that the demand for a new chapter arises from the love that people have for the world and the character portrayed in the film. “There is definitely a possibility of Chapter 3. That also comes out of compulsion. People have loved this world, they’ve loved this character and we are gonna keep it going,” he said. The director also mentioned that they have had an idea for the third chapter for a long time, but they need to take a break before coming back to work on it.

KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in significant roles. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, this historical action film portrays the story of Rocky, an assassin who has to maintain his power over his adversaries and the government after becoming the new leader of the infamous Kolar Gold Fields. The movie was produced by Hombale Films with a colossal budget of Rs 100 crore and grossed a whopping Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide.

