KGF Actor Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Exude Regal Vibe In Traditional Look, See Pics

KGF actor Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit has long quit the film industry. But she makes sure to keep her fans engaged with social media posts. Be it leaving us gushing with snippets of her style statements or dropping adorable pictures with her family, Radhika has all our attention. Recently, the former Kannada actress shared a streak of photos with Yash on Instagram, shelling out some major couple goals.

The first snap captured Radhika and Yash in the same frame. Radhika weaved six yards of grace in a rust-gold coloured, pink-bordered saree. She slipped into an intricately embellished golden blouse, having distinguished floral patterns. In terms of accessories, Rashika adorned herself with a traditional golden necklace, a pair of statement jhumkas and golden bangles on either of her hands.

Radhika sported a loose bun, tucking a white flower garland to it and leaving a few tresses open. She opted for dewy-finish makeup, which comprised highlighted cheeks, a shade of light brown lipstick and winged eyeliner. Yash on the other hand, was dressed in a sleek, maroon kurta that he layered off with a white-printed jacket and a pair of white khakis. The actor sported his signature man bun and full-bearded macho look.

Both Radhika and Yash looked head over heels in love, posing for the picture together, flashing their beaming smiles. Radhika also shared individual photos of either of them in the next two slides. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet social media users were quick to react to it.

While some users lovingly called the celebrity duo “Yashika", others hailed Radhika to be a “Sandalwood Queen". Others went all red hearts at the comments. In another separate post, Radhika was clicked lost in the arms of Yash, striking the perfect couple pose. “And just like that…life is beautiful," she captioned her post.

Yash and Radhika tied the nuptial knot on December 9, 2016. Their daughter Ayra was born on December 3, 2019. The couple welcomed their son Yatharv the next year on October 30. Yash built his name in the film industry with the blockbuster film franchise KGF. As for his upcoming cinematic, Yash will next be seen in director Geethu Mohandas’ film, tentatively titled Yash19.