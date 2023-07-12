KGF Actress Roopa Rayappa's Bold Denim-on-denim Look Goes Viral, See Pic

South actress Roopa Rayappa who is best known for her role in KGF: Chapter 1, has made a significant impression on her fans. She has now left people in wonder and caught their attention with a bold and engaging photo shoot. The actress is rightfully recognised as one of Kannada cinema’s bold heroines. Roopa, who rose to prominence after her performance as Shanti in the film KGF, often astonishes audiences with her modest and down-to-earth nature, which contrasts sharply with her on-screen image.

Her recent photoshoot strikes out as an extraordinary exhibition of daring, setting a new industry standard. She demonstrated her boldness in a picture shoot in which she posed confidently for the camera. She chose the OG denim-on-denim look and looked gorgeous. She wore a pair of cool faded blue shorts along with a similar-coloured denim jacket. To add a touch of glam to this entire casual look, she added cat-eyed glasses that were a vibe in themselves.

Before this, Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Saanya Iyer also had a similar bold photoshoot. However, Roopa Rayappa’s new pic, done in the same style as Saanya’s, has attracted attention and continues to make waves, leaving viewers with a lasting impression.

This is not the first time she had made all her fans go gaga over her. A few days back, the actress treated her fans with another bunch of cute snapshots. She was seen in a pink mini skirt and a white bandeau top with pink floral prints all over. While posting the picture she wrote, “If laughing from the bottom of your heart had a picture."

Roopa Rayappa often releases photographs from her daring assignments, garnering new social media fans. Her posts have prompted increased interest and debate among users, increasing her visibility and influence across several digital channels.