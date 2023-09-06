KGF Actress Srinidhi Shetty's Casual Hotel Look Proves Simplicity Is Sophistication

Popular actress Srinidhi Shetty knows how to steal hearts with her charming persona. Recently, she shared a few pictures that set the internet abuzz. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing in a bathrobe with her hair tied in a towel. The actress looks phenomenal and her fans could not stop gushing over her looks.

Striking a few poses in a no-makeup look, the actress gave some major goals. She can be seen posing in her home. Sharing the pictures on social media, the actress wrote, “All my love to my nearest and dearest. PS: More happiness when it’s no makeup day”. Several social media users have showered the actress with love and affection in the comment section.

Some time back, she dropped a string of snaps in a black pantsuit with golden embellishment. The actress looked breathtaking and we could not take our eyes off her. Rounding off her look, the actress adorned herself with matching rings and earrings. Her makeup featured rosy lipstick, a radiant complexion, and a smokey eye look.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Black and a little bit of sparkle can never go wrong", the caption of the photographs reads. She also said in the caption, “Don’t forget to watch the Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2023 on 9th Sep only on @officialjiocinema, our exclusive streaming partner."

Srinidhi was a part of the judging panel for this beauty pageant, alongside renowned fashion designer Abhishek Sharma. Joining them on the jury were actor Pratik Gandhi, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and a host of other distinguished individuals.

Srinidhi Shetty is best known for K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Cobra. She was last seen in the second instalment of the KGF franchise. Now as per the latest reports, the makers are planning to cast her in the upcoming film K.G.F: Chapter 3. Apart from this, she excelled as a top-two finalist in the Clean & Clear Fresh Face contest in 2012. Then, in 2015, she clinched the title of Miss Karnataka.