KGF Fame Srinidhi Shetty Looks Classy In Black Gold Embellished Pantsuit

KGF franchise fame Srinidhi Shetty is one of the rising luminaries in the entertainment industry and leaves the audience spellbound with her acting prowess. She also leaves no stone unturned to impress the fans with her sartorial choices. Srinidhi recently made heads turn with her impressive personality in a black pantsuit with golden embellishment.

She treated the fans to these pictures on Instagram. The actress accessorised her look with colour-coordinated rings and earrings for the jewellery part. Srinidhi accentuated her makeup with a pink shade of lipstick, glowing makeup and smokey eyes. “Black and a little bit of sparkle can never go wrong", the caption of the photographs reads. She also informed in the caption, “Don’t forget to watch the Grand Finale of LIVA Miss Diva 2023 on 9th Sep only on @officialjiocinema, our exclusive streaming partner." For those who don’t know, Srinidhi is one of the jury members for this beauty pageant contest along with celebrity fashion designer Abhishek Sharma. Actor Pratik Gandhi, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and others are the other jury members.

Seeing her pictures, one of the fans commented, “How can anyone redefine a stunning look to this pretty one." Actress Asha Bhat commented, “My hottie @srinidhi_shetty," and Srinidhi replied,"@asha.bhat I’m right next to you cutie." Makeup artist Shreeya Pawar commented, “Gorgeous."

Srinidhi dropped another set of pictures on Instagram some time back in which she donned a red-hue-one-shoulder dress with a slit on the thigh. She styled her look with diamond earrings and an elegant hand bracelet. The KGF actress chose smokey eyes, dewy face contour and glossy nude maroon lipstick for the makeup part. The one-shoulder dress enhanced her toned collarbones. She captioned the post, “This one super late post. P.S.- I love you all and thank you for always being there for me."

Srinidhi last acted in the second instalment of the KGF franchise but her character Reena Desai was shown getting killed at the end. Now according to reports, makers are interested in roping in a Bollywood actress for playing the female lead in KGF 3.