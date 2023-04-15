KGF Star Yash Joins Hands With National Award Winner Geethu Mohandas: Report

KGF star fans are waiting for their favourite actor Yash’s next film announcement. Reportedly, the actor has been flooded with offers following the success of the KGF series. He has rejected many including Bollywood offers too. And now if reports are to be believed then he will be next seen in national award-winning director Geethu Mohandas’s next film Yash 19.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla has reported that Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last year. “Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with. When everyone was expecting Yash to collaborate with some of the biggest names from Indian Cinema, the Rocking Star is set to spring in a surprise by choosing a credible script with a respected name in Malayalam cinema,” Pinkvilla quoted.

Pinkvilla sources have also mentioned that the Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. “It’s in the advance stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight,” the report further says.

Talking about Geethu, she is known for films like Liar’s Dice and The Elder One and has won 2 National Awards. Yash 19 is expected to go on floors in June and will be releasing in 2024. On the other hand, KGF 3 is also under-making. The third installment will be featuring the tale of Rocky Bhai between 1978 and 1981. The film is in the script stage and is likely to kick off in 2025.

KGF Chapter 2 ranks fourth in terms of gross income. There is an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Vasishta N. Simha, T.S. Nagabharana, and Malavika Avinash in the film.

