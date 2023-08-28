CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

KGF Star Yash To Make A Cameo In Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Reports

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 14:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

Salaar releases on September 28.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire features Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan and Jagapathi Babu.

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Ever since the film was announced, the fans and movie buffs have been waiting for the makers to drop its trailer. Meanwhile, reports suggesting that KGF star Yash will also make a cameo in the film have also left the internet excited and awaiting.

Recently, the popular entertainment portal RVCJ reported that KGF star Yash will be seen making an appearance for five minutes in the upcoming film Salaar. The exciting collaboration between Prabhas and Yash has ignited discussions, fuelling multiple speculations.

Meanwhile, the respective fan bases of both actors are equally excited and are waiting with bated breath for the actors to come together on the big screen for the first time. The combined star power of Prabhas and Yash has led the movie buffs to predict a monumental success for Salaar claiming that it will surpass the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,500 crores worldwide. If turns true, the feat would undoubtedly reform the landscape of Indian cinema.

Talking about Salaar, the film is touted to portray a storyline, aesthetics and action sequences that have not been seen before. The dynamic on-screen presence of Prabhas is sure to captivate the audience, leaving them spellbound. As anticipation builds, fans are also excited to see Prashanth Neel’s work in Salaar as they have a lot of expectations from the director. The expectations from the director are high because of the palette he offered through KGF.

Notably, Salaar will be released in two parts. The first part of the film has been titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. It will feature Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 28, the film will be out nationwide in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

first published:August 28, 2023, 14:21 IST
last updated:August 28, 2023, 14:21 IST