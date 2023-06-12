Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Pishachini Fame Naira Banerjee Injured While Performing Stunts

The shooting for the 13th season of the adventure reality show Katron Ke Khiladi is underway. After Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma and Rohit Roy, now, Naira Banerjee of Pishachini fame has also suffered an injury while performing a stunt. There are disturbing photos of the actress from the sets of the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will go live soon. Naira Banerjee, best known for her part in Pishachini, reportedly suffered an injury while pulling off a stunt in this action-packed programme.

Naira Banerjee shared a scary photo on her Instagram stories, showing the leg in which she sustained injuries.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Naira Banerjee had difficulty pulling off a trick on a boat. Naira was required to do a stunt on a boat while moving from one end to the other by the requirements of the stunt. She had to go over multiple obstacles without any safety pads, though, to get to the other end of the boat. She sustained significant knee injuries.

The report also stated that Naira finished her stunt despite suffering severe injuries to her leg. The other participants on the show were significantly impacted by this. Naira’s stunt impressed everyone, even Rohit Shetty.

Naira recently opened up about the programme Khatron Ke Khiladi in an interview. She said that having a healthy mind and body are equally crucial for taking part in this stunt-based show. She emphasised the significance of having good mental health to meet overcome obstacles. Naira is trying her best to win Rohit Shetty’s show by overcoming her fears.