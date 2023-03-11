Khesari Lal Yadav has established his position as one of the front rankers in Bhojpuri cinema today. The actor-singer has successfully entertained the audience with his electrifying dance performances, chartbuster tracks and amazing acting skills. He recently became the talk of tinsel town after the release of his latest song, Jija Ji. The song was exclusively composed keeping in mind the Holi festival and has struck a chord with audiences. Khesari and singer Antra Singh have teamed up to render the most mellifluous vocals, which were loved by social media users.

Lyricist Akhilesh Kashyap is known best for penning situational songs. He has not disappointed the audience and has undoubtedly produced one of his best works. Music composer Chhotu Rawat has also brilliantly complemented the fun vibe of this number and come up with tunes worth remembering.

Released on January 18, this song has garnered more than 60,00,000 views and counting.

Social media users instantly fell in love with this number and particularly admired how Khesari handled the song’s tempo with enthusiasm. Singer Antra also matched the unsurpassable energy of Khesari. They also appreciated how Khesari has never disappointed in terms of quality, even after constantly coming up with some brilliant foot-tapping numbers.

Actress Akshara Singh, who essayed the female lead in this number, is not as popular as Khesari, but she tried her best to match his energy throughout the song. One user wrote that Akshara was able to create eye-pleasing on-screen chemistry with Khesari.

Khesari and Akshara have entertained the audience with their sizzling chemistry before as well. They managed to do that in the song Dream Mein Entry, which was released on February 8, 2022. For this song, Akshara donned the hat of a singer as well, apart from featuring in the music video. As a pleasant surprise for Akshara and her fans, users loved her performance in this role also. Writer Ajit Mandal penned the lyrics for the song, while the music was composed by Shubham Raj.

