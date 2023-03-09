Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the popular faces in Bhojpuri cinema, recently dropped a series of adorable pictures with his family. In the pictures, the actor can be seen posing with his mother, daughter and wife. The photos are now making a huge buzz on the internet. The actor shared the photos on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which was celebrated on March 8 and we cannot stop ourselves from feeling emotional.

Sharing the post on social media, the actor-singer wrote, “The importance of these people in my life." Check out the post here:

Several social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “The only artist with a down-to-earth personality." Another user commented, “Saluting all women." A third user commented, “King of Bhojpuri industry." One user also wrote, “Love you Khesari Bhai." Khesari Lal Yadav often keeps his fans updated with his family posts through social media.

Khesari Lal Yadav tied the wedding knot with Chanda Devi on June 12, 2006. The couple has two children. Khesari, who is now living a luxurious life, once used to lead a poverty-stricken lifestyle. He is a great example that with hard work and determination, anything is achievable and is the epitome of a rags-to-riches story.

In an interview, Khesari Lal Yadav once said, “I did not have enough money for marriage, so my father-in-law had sold even his buffalo." The actor gives all the credit to his wife in his interviews. He added that his wife is very lucky to him.

On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav is best known for Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You and Dabang Sarkar. Some of his other musical ventures include Le Le Aain Coca Cola, Hardi Laage Jaan Ke, Leke Chali Apachi Se, Khesari Lal Yadav & Priyanka Singh: Nathuniya and many more. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including Aparadhi, Farishta, Sangharsh 2 and Vaastav, to name a few.

Recently, singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav has once again impressed the audience with his latest song Aara Me Dobara.

