Khesari Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri superstar who trends with every song that he features in. Fans eagerly wait for the video of his songs and rush to his YouTube channel resulting in almost all his films, songs and music videos trending online. His most recent song has also trended on YouTube and the song features one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses Yamini Singh.

The video of the song Dadhiya Badhiya Lagela was shared about three months ago towards the end of 2022 and the song has gathered over 4.7 crore views and is still trending at number 76 in the YouTube music video category. The song, released from the channel Khesari Music World, features him and Yamini on an exotic set with lots of lights. While Yamini can be seen wearing a pink saree with a white blouse and minimal jewellery, Khesari rocks a black kurta pyjama along with a white cloth around his neck to set a contrast.

The song features amazing chemistry between the actors with Yamini crushing over Khesari and his look in the beard. The lyrics of the song have been written by Akhilesh Kashyap and Mukesh Yadav and the music has been given by AB Gupta along with composer Shubham Tiwari. The video is directed by Pawan Pal and the song has excellent vocals from Khesari too.

This isn’t the only time that Khesari and Yamini are seen romancing on screen. After this song, the pair were together in the song Garam Godam released a month ago and is also trending on YouTube with over 1.7 crore views.

Khesari has released several songs since Dadhiya Badhiya Lagela and most of them have crores of views. His most recent release was Baurah Piya which was posted on March 12. And it gathered over 1.6 crore views on the platform. The video for the song is yet to be released but the poster revealed the director to be Pawan Lal again along with Angal Pal as the editor, Vishal Bharti as the lyricist, Arya Sharma as the music composer and digital partners as Global Music Junction.

One of his other music videos of the song Tamatar Gaal also crossed 3.6 crore views and became a trending song a couple of months ago.

Read all the Latest Movies News here