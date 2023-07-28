Khloe Kardashian Makes Big Revelation; Says Ex Tristan Thompson Moved In With Her After His Mother's Demise

In the season finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, Khloe Kardashian announced that her baby daddy, NBA player Tristan Thompson moved in with her. Khloe revealed that this decision came after Tristan’s mother, Andrea Thompson passed away in January this year. She said that Tristan’s brother Amari also moved into her house. She also clarified in the finale episode that this decision does not mean that the former couple is back together.

Khloe said that Tristan called her soon after his mother passed away due to a heart attack. “I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day," she said.

“Tristan has a house that he’s doing construction on, he’s been renovating," Khloe said on the show. “He’s been able to live there during renovations. But we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed," she added.

Khloe and Tristan also took to Instagram on Friday to wish Amari a happy 17th birthday. Khloe shared photos of Amari with her mother Kris Jenner, daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian. She captioned the post, “Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."

Tristan also shared a sweet message for his younger brother, “Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy."

Khloe said on the show that she knew that Tristan and his mother shared a close relationship. She said that with his mother gone and his house in an un-livable state, also assuming Amari’s responsibility would be too much for Tristan, so she wanted to help out. She also shared that she and her sister Kim Kardashian helped Tristan clean out Andrea’s apartment." I know it’s hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does," she said.

“This is the father of my kids. I lost my dad and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still, I can’t wrap my head around losing my mom," Khloe said. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter True on April 12, 2018. They welcomed their second child, Tatum via surrogate on August 5, 2022.

Khloe and Tristan had parted ways after the NBA player was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods while Khloe was pregnant with True. Khloe later found out that Tristan had cheated on her multiple times during their relationship and had even conceived a child with another woman. However, the two developed a cordial co-parenting relationship as Khloe wanted her children to have their father in their lives.