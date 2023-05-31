Khushbu Sundar Dances To This Song From Ranadheera On Veeraswamy Ravichandran's Birthday

Actors Veeraswamy Ravichandran and Khushbu Sundar were among the most loved on-screen pairs in Kannada cinema. They have acted together in a number of hits like Ranadheera and Anjada Gandu. Veeraswamy celebrated his 62nd birthday on May 30. Khushbu showed her appreciation for the actor by dancing to one of the popular songs from the 1988 film Ranadheera titled Preethi Maadabaaradu.

Veeraswamy Ravichandran also directed the film. She tweeted that the film introduced her to Kannada cinema and gave her a massive fan following overwhelming appreciation and love. “To all #Ranadheera fans out here!! #Ranadheera introduced me to Kannada and gave me millions of fan following, overwhelming appreciation, love that cannot be defined in words! I will always be indebted to Kannada audience for this and more. As our fav Ravichandran Sir celebrates his birthday today, Join me in wishing #CrazyStar #vravichandran a very happy birthday. This is my way of showing my love, will you remix with me to wish him?” Khushbu Sundar wrote.

Political analyst & consultant Tehseen Poonawalla replied, “Amazing…keep rocking @khushsundar. Love always."

Another user tweeted that she and Ravichandran were one of the most amazing pairs on screen and the audience loved watching their movies.

Ranadheera revolved around a criminal who kidnaps a girl after receiving orders from his boss. He ends up falling in love with the girl and attempts to save her. Anant Nag and Jai Jagadish also acted in this film which was a remake of the Hindi movie Hero.

Khushbu Sundar last essayed the role of Bhuvaneshwari in the film Rama Banam which failed to perform at the box office. Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Dimple Hayathi and Tarun Raj Arora were part of the film. The veteran actress also associated herself with Coffee with Kadhal as a producer and that too couldn’t impress the audience.

Meanwhile, Veeraswamy Ravichandran last portrayed the role of Bhargava Rayanna in the film Kranti. V Harikrishna had written and directed this movie. Backed by Media House Studio, Kranti also starred Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachitha Ram, Sumalatha and B Suresha.