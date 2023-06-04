Khushi Kapoor Flaunts Her Tattoos In Sunkissed Photos; Rhea Kapoor Teases 'I Feel Like This Is…'

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor often shares photos and moments from her daily life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Be it fashion or fitness, the young star kid dishes out major goals. Having said that, she recently shared a bundle of photos from her latest photoshoot.

In the first picture, Khushi looked all things dreamy and beautiful as she posed with her pet dog Panda. In the second and third photos, she struck her poses with utmost perfection. The young starlet donned a light brown crop top which she teamed with joggers of a darker shade. She completed her look with dainty minimalistic jewellery and donned one of her brightest smiles. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ‘Panda took over my pic’

As soon as the photos were shared, they went viral in no time. While fans and well-wishers dropped in heartfelt comments for the young debutant, her friends and family also showered love. Khushi’s cousin Sonam dropped in a bundle of ‘ ’ emojis, while Rhea Kapoor wrote, ‘I feel like this is a beauty shot for panda.’ Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor dropped in a bundle of hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Besides her, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will be making their debuts with the Netflix production. Reportedly, Khushi will play the character of Betty, Suhana will be seen as Veronica and Archie will be played by Agastya.

Earlier when Janhvi was asked how she feels about her younger sister’s debut, the actress shared that she is super happy. The actress opened up about visiting their outdoor shoot and revealed that ‘their energy is so pure and that she feels they’re making something that’s from the heart’. She added that all the kids are very talented and hard-working.

The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Dot and Delnaaz Irani among others.