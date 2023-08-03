Khushi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Latest Photos, The Archies Co-Stars Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda React

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has been creating a buzz for herself since she joined the social media platform Instagram. The doe-eyed diva often serves major looks with her impeccable sense of style. In her recent post on the social media platform on Wednesday, Khushi set fashion goals high in brown corduroy pants paired with a matching zipped shirt with green detailing.

Khushi styled her look with matching brown Converse shoes and dainty jewellery. She held her best friends close as they posed with her adorable dog, Mochi.

Friends and fans appreciated her effortless-looking look. Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever Fame commented, “the coolest." Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also wrote, “This was a bday gift to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Khushi, who will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, is close friends with her fellow cast members. Vedang Raina, who will reportedly play the character of Reggie Mantle in the film, commented, “Such a cool and fashionable girl." Yuvraj Menda, who will reportedly portray Dilton Doiley, also expressed his love in the comments section.

The Archies is a teenage, musical comedy film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It will be produced by Zoya Akhtar’s production house, Tiger Baby Films. It is scheduled to release on Netflix in November this year. The Archies will also mark the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The musical also stars Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal - who goes by the name Dot - in key roles.

The Archie comics, set in a fictional town called Riverdale, explore the life of Archie Andrews as he gets entangled in a love affair with Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper. While Veronica is a rich, fashionable heiress, Betty is the girl-next-door that Archie has known since his childhood.

Co-writer Reema Kagti, who frequently collaborates with Zoya, told Scroll.in, “We are not dealing with characters who might be Veronica or Betty but our Archies is a true adaptation of the comic." “We hope to not just bring Archie to an Indian audience familiar with the comics but also make it relevant for younger people who may not have read the comics," she added. Zoya and Reema have set their film in 1960s India.